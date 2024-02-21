Over 700 Farmers Booked For National Flag Insult, Police Assault; FIR Comes To Light Amid 'Delhi Chalo' March

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, 746 farmers who participated in locking down the Noida Authority office on January 18 are now facing serious charges, as an FIR was registered against them. The case was filed on January 23 by the police based on a complaint from the Junior Engineer (JE) of the authority, Arun Verma. However, the information about the FIR was kept confidential and has now come to light after about a month.

The farmers are expressing their displeasure towards the police for their handling of the situation. During a meeting with the CEO, the farmers demanded the withdrawal of what they claim to be a false case. According to reports, a case has been registered under 18 sections of the IPC, including sections 506, 427, 153A, 34, 120B, 7, 3, 4, etc.

The FIR lists 46 named farmers and 700 unnamed farmers, including Sukhveer Khalifa, the National President of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad. According to the JE's complaint, the farmers gathered at the Noida Authority office on January 18 with the intention of enforcing a lockdown. The farmers are now urging for the dismissal of the case against them.

A gathering of around 700 individuals, including men, women, and children, converged outside the Noida Authority, chanting 'Murdabad' against the Noida Authority officials. They voiced their intent to storm the premises and seize control by locking it down. Despite pleas from authority officials and the police to maintain peace and engage in dialogue, the crowd remained adamant.

Their determination escalated into a fervent declaration of confrontation, vowing not to entertain negotiations and instead opting for a vigorous struggle. They breached the barriers at Gate No. 4 of the Noida Development Authority, disregarding the livelihoods of those operating small businesses such as tea shops and roadside stalls in the vicinity.

Reports suggest that individuals like Sukhveer Khalifa, Mahendra, and Jaiveer Pradhan were among those who scaled the barriers. In their attempt to secure the gate, chaos ensued, resulting in individuals falling and the desecration of the national flag displayed at the entrance. Furthermore, they assaulted law enforcement officers with chains, intending to cause harm, leading to serious injuries to Sub Inspector Pradeep Dwivedi and Head Constable Prabhat Singh. Shockingly, some even attempted to strangle the officers, demonstrating a clear intent to inflict fatal harm.

The residents of the Noida Development Authority lived in fear, seeking refuge to protect their lives from the mob's violence. The widespread vandalism orchestrated by the named individuals and others instilled terror among workers in nearby financial institutions like Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda.

The chaos resulted in a stampede triggered by the fear of financial and revenue losses. People inside establishments hastily closed shutters to safeguard themselves, while street vendors scattered in a bid for safety. Factory owners and workers alike sought shelter to evade the mayhem, leading to a significant disruption in public order.

Government operations were severely affected by the turmoil. Following the clandestine registration of the case, Sukhveer Khalifa, the National President of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, expressed dismay at learning about the charges only after the court was informed. This action was seen as a breach of trust by the police. However, police officials denied any knowledge of such a case being registered.