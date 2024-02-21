'All Is Well...' Akhilesh Yadav On SP-Congress Alliance After Skipping Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday confirmed his party's alliance with the INDIA bloc for the upcoming general elections in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs, the maximum number of lawmakers from any state to Lok Sabha.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that there are no issues with the alliance.

Yadav assured reporters, "We will work with Congress, there are no problems in the alliance," and that "everything is well if the end works out."



"All is well that ends well. Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon," former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said on seat-sharing talks with the grand old party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Exuding confidence, the SP chief said that the Bharatiya Janata Party“will be defeated”. He added that his party will contest maximum seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



A final announcement is expected at 5 pm or by Thursday latest, reports added.

The confirmation of Akhilesh Yadav comes one day after his party unveiled its third slate of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections. Senior leader Shivpal Yadav of the party ran in the Budaun parliamentary constituency. Shivpal Yadav, the uncle of party president Akhilesh Yadav, is an MLA from the Etawah district's Jaswantnagar assembly constituency.

The past few days have seen a close examination of talks between the two, which are seen as a gauge of INDIA's capacity to mount a persistent challenge to the BJP's formidable poll-winning apparatus. This is especially true in light of the Congress-AAP's historic victory in the Chandigarh mayoral election.