Chennai: Transgender IT Worker Tied, Stripped Amid Kidnapping Suspicion; Shocking Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a distressing turn of events, a transgender individual was bound to a lamp-post, undressed, and violently assaulted by a mob in Chennai, amid suspicions of being a kidnapper. The victim, aged 25, is employed at an IT firm.

This harrowing incident unfolded on Monday evening as the individual was making their way back after dining at a restaurant near Pallavaram in the city.

Social media buzzed with rumors of kidnappings in the vicinity, heightening anxiety among the locals.

Upon spotting the transgender individual, the mob immediately suspected them of being the kidnapper.

They swiftly bound the person to a lamp post and proceeded to strip them partially while subjecting them to harassment, despite the individual's protests asserting their innocence.

Upon receiving notification of the incident, the police promptly arrived at the scene and intervened to rescue the victim.

A video capturing the ordeal has circulated widely on social media, depicting the transgender individual in tears while law enforcement officers work to control the onlookers.

Following the individual's complaint, the police have apprehended two men, and an investigation is presently in progress.

A case has been registered under sections 147, 341, 294 B, 323, 354 B, and 4 of the Women Harassment Act.

