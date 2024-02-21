Team India's Rising Star Yashasvi Jaiswal Buys Flat Worth Rs 5.38 Crore In Posh Mumbai Locality: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is currently the talk of the town in the world of cricket, has made a big move in the real estate market. The Indian opener has purchased a staggering flat worth ₹5.38 crores in Mumbai's Bandra area. Yashasvi Jaiswal who is currently staying in a 5-bedroom luxurious flat in Thane is set to move to Bandra with his family.

The real estate market is on the high end of growth. India is among the few countries around the world which is witnessing a robust real estate market with high-ceiling growth. Yashasvi Jaiswal has bought the property which in area is 1,100 square feet in the Ten BKC project located in Bandra East.

Ten BKC project is being considered as a game changer project for Bandra which is already one of the most popular areas in India's financial capital. Yashasvi Jaiswal purchased the flat on January 7, 2024, from Adani Realty who is spearheading the Ten BKC project. The project will have a mixture of residential and business facilities with posh amenities.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Storm

Yashasvi Jaiswal took the cricketing world by storm with his current performance against England in the five-match test series. The 22-year-old has risen out as the highest scorer in the series with two double-hundreds already to his name in three matches. He has scored 545 runs in 3 games against England.

As a result of his sublime batting form, Jaiswal has broken into the top-20 list of ICC test rankings. Yashasvi Jaiswal claimed 14 spots in the latest rankings and is now placed in the 15th position. The youngster is the third Indian to score two consecutive double-hundreds in tests. Only Vinood Kambili and Virat Kohli achieved this feat earlier while wearing the Indian jersey.