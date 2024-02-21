West Bengal Or Pakistan? Now, Outrage Erupts Over Burning Of Century-Old Maa Kali Temple In Malda (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst the unrest in Sandeshkhali, where accusations of horrific crimes including sexual violence against Hindu women have been leveled against Trinamool Congress' Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides, another disturbing incident has unfolded in Malda. In Krishnanagar,

the brazen act of burning a century-old Hindu Maa Kali temple, allegedly led by Mohammed Asgar Ali and his group of miscreants, has further exacerbated tensions.

The circulation of a viral video depicting the desecration of the temple, shared by the BJP amid the Sandeshkhali turmoil, has amplified public outcry.

Many netizens have drawn parallels to the situation in Pakistan, questioning the state of affairs in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's leadership and emphasizing the urgent need for ensuring the safety and security of Hindu communities.

"Trinamool's Shahjahan accused of horrific crimes like sexual violence against Hindu women in Sandeshkhali. Meanwhile, in Krishnanagar, Malda, miscreants, led by Mohammed Asgar Ali, shamelessly burn a century-old Hindu Maa Kali temple. These brazen attacks on Hindus and their faith expose Mamata Banerjee's failed leadership in ensuring their safety," wrote BJP in West Bengal on X, formerly Twitter.

Another X user added, "Where is Shahjahan Sheikh hiding ? Why West Bengal police is not arresting him ? Why Mamta Didi is saving a rapist ? Today's Bengal is just like Pakistan where safety, honour & dignity of Hindu women doesn't matter at all!"

"This is absolutely not acceptable. Hindu community from Bengal should raise up their voice now. If law and order situation in Bengal continues like this then it will be very difficult for the common Hindus to live peacefully in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's leadership," wrote another X user.

A fourth netizen urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to take note of the ongoing situation adding, "This is going out of hand. When will president rule be imposed. How many more tragedies will it for Home Ministry to wake up and do something."

"Mamata govt surpassed CPI(M) in subjecting people to atrocities"

On Wednesday, the BJP asserted that the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal has exceeded the erstwhile CPI(M) administration in subjecting the state's residents to atrocities. The party declared that the public will deliver a resounding response to the ruling TMC in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the Congress and other members of the opposition INDIA bloc for their silence on the alleged sexual harassment of women in Sadeshkhali, located in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

"The Sandeshkhali issue is becoming very serious. The patent assault, humiliating treatment, sexual assault on woman is a shame on our society and democracy," Prasad said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

The BJP leader also criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her stance on "defending" such incidents in the state, raising questions about her conscience and that of other opposition parties.

"When Mamata Banerjee struggled (in the past) against the CPI(M)'s atrocities and sat on an indefinite agitation against it, we all had become her fan and lauded her struggle. Today her atrocity, police repression, has surpassed that of the (then) CPI(M) (rule)," he charged.

"It's a shame. Where is her conscience?" he asked and added, "Mamata ji, you will have to give a reply. Mamata ji, you will have to pay for it. People will give a political reply to you."

Protests have erupted in the riverine Sandeshkhali area, located on the borders of the Sunderbans and approximately 100 kilometers from Kolkata. Local women have accused absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shajahan and his supporters of land grab and coercive sexual assault, fueling the unrest.

Prasad criticized the Congress leadership, the AAP, Left parties, and other members of the INDIA bloc for their silence on the Sandeshkhali issue, denouncing it as evidence of "sheer hypocrisy and utter double standards". Additionally, he condemned the West Bengal Police's arrest of a news channel reporter.

"One incident happened in Chandigarh. We respect the Supreme Court's decision. That is a closed chapter. But all are giving speeches in chorus on that. But all of them are silent on the robbing of women's dignity in Sandeshkhali," the BJP leader said, referring to the top court verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll.

Prasad said, "Yesterday (Tuesday), I heard a CPI(M) 'netri (woman leader)' went there. But the CPI(M) has neither formally opposed (the alleged incidents in Sandeshkhali) nor made a public comment on the issue. Rahul Gandhi, who speaks on every issue, is also silent."

He added, "They say the BJP is undemocratic, people are not safe under the BJP. Today, under Mamata Banerjee's rule, women are not safe. They are being subjected to police repression. And Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, communists -- all of them are silent."