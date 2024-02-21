Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March Paused For Two Days; One Dead During Clash At Punjab-Haryana Border

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A farmer has died at Haryana's Khanauri border, where protesting farmers clashed with the police this evening. Farmers' group AIKS (All-India Kisan Sabha) alleged he died during the police action.

The farmers will continue to hold their sit-in protest; however, they have called off their two-day protest march to Delhi. The injured farmer was transferred to a hospital in Patiala, where a doctor reported that he had been shot.

A post-mortem is awaited.

"We have three patients that are from Khanauri. One of them was already dead when they arrived, the other two are stable and appear to have been shot in the head and thigh, respectively, but this is not confirmed," senior medical official Dr. Rekhi of Rajendra Hospital in Patiala stated.

"Shubh Karan Singh, who was seriously injured in the police action, succumbed to his injuries at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. His death is a direct result of police action," read a statement from the AIKS.

Shubh Karan Singh, 23, was a resident of Bathinda. He was the son of Charanjit Singh, residents of village Valo in Bathinda district, said farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra.

Several farmers were also injured as the Haryana Police dropped tear gas shells at the Shambhu and Khanauri border. The leaders will review the situation and announce the next course of agitation on Friday evening.

Meanwhile,

Haryana Police alleged that the farmer protesters surrounded the police from all sides by pouring chilli powder in the stubble, attacked the policemen using sticks and maces along with stone pelting at Khanauri border. Around 12 policemen were seriously injured and appealed to the protesters for peace, the police added.