Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding; FIRST photos out

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married today at Goa. Th newly weds put out dreamy pictures of their wedding. Let's check out their pictures
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married at Goa. The couple looked regal in pastel shades
The duo took to their respective social media handles to share the first photos of their sun-down wedding. The photos were captioned as 'mine now and forever'
The couple looks happy and seems to share an inside joke between the ceremony. The pink pastel shade theme is heavenly
Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar attended their big day
