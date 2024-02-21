Cabinet Clears Proposal To Continue Umbrella Scheme On Women Safety

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The government has decided to continue the umbrella scheme on 'safety of women' till 2025-26.

The decision was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of continuation of implementation of Umbrella Scheme on 'Safety of Women' at a total cost of Rs 1179.72 crore during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, an official release said.

Out of the total project outlay of Rs 1179.72 crore, Rs 885.49 crore will be provided by MHA from its own budget while the remaining Rs 294.23 crore will be funded from Nirbhaya Fund.

The projects under the umbrella scheme for women safety are 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0; Upgradation of Central Forensic Sciences laboratories; Strengthening of DNA Analysis, Cyber Forensic capacities in State Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs); Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children; Capacity building and training of investigators and prosecutors in handling sexual assault cases against women and children; and Women Help Desk & Anti-human Trafficking Units.