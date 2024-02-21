Scuffle Breaks Out Between Women Congress Members And Police In Bhubaneswar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (IANS) The women workers of Odisha Congress got involved in a scuffle with the police in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday after the latter stopped the Congress workers from marching towards the Chief Minister's residence.

The Congress workers led by Alka Lamba, the President of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), and Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Minakshi Bahinipati set out on a rally to gherao the CM's residence over rising cases of violence against women, price rise, etc., in the state.

As many as 100 workers of the Congress, including Lamba, Bahinipati, and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Sarat Patnaik, were picked up by the city police from the Ashok Nagar area. Sources said the arrested leaders were later released by the police.

“We weren't allowed to present our concerns in a democratic way as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik got scared of the women protesters. Women from every nook and corner of Odisha have exposed the failure of 'Mission Shakti'. We are ready to go to jail, but can't we remain silent. Our fight will continue till the women of the state get justice,” said Lamba.

She also said that Naveen Patnaik should have listened to the concerns of women instead of arresting them and sending them to jail.

Earlier, Lamba while addressing a meeting of Mahila Congress, accused the BJP government at the Centre and the BJD government in Odisha of being anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-youth, and anti-labourer.

“The fight is not limited to Bhubaneswar only, as we will reach every district and village of Odisha. We warn the government to check price rise, end unemployment and stop atrocities on women or else the women of the country will topple the government,” said Lamba.

She also urged OPCC President Sarat Patnaik to allot 50 per cent tickets to women members for the upcoming elections to both the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly.

Addressing the gathering, the OPCC chief said that the BJD government will sink due to the discontent among women over rising atrocities against them in the state.