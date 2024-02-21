Will Ensure Exemplary Punishment For Those Responsible For Death Of Youth On Haryana Border: Punjab CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 21 (IANS) Expressing shock over the death of a young farmer, Shubhkaran Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced ensuring exemplary punishment for those responsible for the death of the youth.

The Chief Minister said he had seen the video of the gruesome murder of the young farmer who was there to exercise his democratic right. He said that after investigation, an FIR will be registered against the people responsible for the death of the youth and exemplary punishment for them will be ensured.

Mann said the state is fully with the family of the deceased youth in this hour of crisis, and they will be helped socially and economically. The Chief Minister further said the death of youth is a result of the high-handedness of the Union and Haryana government.

Mann said he had tried his level best to ensure that the farmers and the youth do not face bullets, water cannons, tear shells and others.

For this, he said he acted as a bridge to ensure that the farmers and the Union government at some consensus, but unfortunately it never happened.

The Chief Minister said he was part of two out of the four meetings held between the farmers and the Union government.

However, he said the demands of the farmers were to be accepted by the Union government, which unfortunately failed to fulfill its duty.

Mann said rather than accepting their demands, the farmers were unlawfully stopped by Haryana by putting barbed wires.

The Chief Minister said that the farmers wanted to go to the national capital and lodge their peaceful protest but the Haryana government stopped them forcefully.

He said the Centre should have allotted some place to farmers for their protest in the national capital but instead of that, the Haryana government stopped the farmers and used force on them.

Mann said that this is grave insult of the food growers of the state who have made the country self-reliant in food production.