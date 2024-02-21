Rajasthan CM's Convoy To Stop At Traffic Signals To Ease Congestion

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has decided that his convoy from now on will stop at traffic signals in order to avoid congestion and to ease commuting hassles faced by the people.

The movement of traffic in the Pink City generally witnesses restrictions during the movement of the Chief Minister's convoy, leading to traffic jams most of the times.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CM Office said that the Chief Minister has communicated the latest decision to the Director General of Police, U.R. Sahu.

The DGP has been told that traffic stopped due to his convoy movement causes problems for the common people and also wastes their time.

An official said that DGP Sahu has issued instructions to the Jaipur Police Commissioner in this regard.

With this initiative, patients will get relief from traffic jams, a CMO official said.

On one occasion, the Chief Minister had stopped his convoy and let an ambulance pass.