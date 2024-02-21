J&K Approves 5 Special Courts For Trials Of NDPS Act Cases

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 21 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, approved creation of five special courts along with posts for trial of offences under the NDPS Act along with supporting staff and infrastructure, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The courts will come up in the Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Pulwama, and Srinagar districts in the Union Territory, it said.

"This has been done in compliance to the orders of High Court in case titled Thana Singh vs Central Bureau of Narcotics and High Court J&K in case titled Arshad Ahmad Allaie Vs UT of J&K.

"A resolution of Committee of Judges of J&K High Court have recommended that special courts must be created at least in those districts where pendency of NDPS cases is more than 500, and has also been approved by the Chief Justice. The step will have annual financial implications of Rs.4.65 crore for the UT," ," the statement said.