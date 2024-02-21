FIH Hockey Pro League: India Loses 4-2 To Netherlands In Shootout

(MENAFN- IANS) Rourkela, Feb 21 (IANS) India rallied from an early setback 1-1 before losing out in the penalty bonus shootout (4-2) to World No.1 Netherlands in the second round of FIH Hockey Pro League, here in Rourkela.

Despite conceding an early goal to Floris Middendorp in the first quarter, India refused to back down. Vice-captain Hardik Singh rose to the occasion, unleashing a determined effort to level the score in the third quarter, much to the delight of the home crowd.

With Krishan Pathak guarding the goal for India, anticipation soared. Though Pathak showcased his skills with a crucial save, India faltered in their attempts, missing twice and ultimately conceding the tiebreak to the Netherlands.

The world's top Dutch team was drawn 2-2 by Harmanpreet Singh's side earlier in Bhubaneswar, where they went on to win a bonus point in shootouts.

India continue to be placed fourth on the league table after gaining 10 points from five matches.

More to follow.....