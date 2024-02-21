J&K Approves 50% Hike In Honorarium Of Rehbar-E-Khel Teachers

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 21 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) which met here with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in the chair, accorded approval to 50 per cent hike in honorarium for 2,417 Rehbar-e-Khel (ReK) physical education teachers of the Youth Services and Sports Department, an official statement said on Wednesday.
Earlier, a High Powered Committee under the Chief Secretary, constituted for the purpose in 2021, had recommended hike in honorarium at 50 per cent for these Rehbar-e-Khel teachers.
"The enhancement of honorarium in favour of ReKs will encourage them for further promotion and popularisation of sports activities in the schools of UT of J&K," an official statement said.
