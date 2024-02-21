               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Odisha CM Directs Withdrawal Of Over 48K Minor Cases Against Tribals


2/21/2024 11:30:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of 48,018 minor cases pending against members of the tribal community across the state.

As per a Chief Minister's Office release, following the CM's directions, the state Home, Excise, and Environment and Forest Departments reviewed the cases filed against the tribals and as many as 48,018 cases related to forest and excise acts in the above three departments have been decided to be withdrawn after thorough scrutiny of the cases.

The government has decided to withdraw 36,581 cases under the Excise Department, 9,846 cases under the Home Department, and 1,591 cases under Environment and Forest Departments.

The withdrawal of these cases would reduce the burden on the court and judicial system, the CMO said.

The state government decision is being seen with an aim to strengthen its tribal vote support ahead of the general elections.

