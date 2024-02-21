BJP Will Not Have Alliance With Any Party In Telangana: Kishan Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that the BJP will have no alliance with any party in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said that there is no difference between Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Kishan Reddy said this while addressing mediapersons at Narayanpet on Wednesday during the BJP's ongoing Vijay Sankalp yatra.

The BJP leader stated that the party will be contesting to win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He remarked that there is no need for BRS to contest the polls as it has no agenda.

"Even if the BRS does not win a seat, it will make no difference to people," he said.

He exuded confidence that BJP will win all Lok Sabha seats in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Kishan Reddy also stated that be it Asaduddin Owaisi, KCR or Rahul Gandhi, nobody can stop Narendra Modi from becoming Prime Minister for another term.

He alleged that the Congress came to power in Telangana with impractical promises.

He said it was making no effort to implement the promises. Alleging that Congress leaders were not focussed on implementing the promises, he said they were all busy in serving Sonia Gandhi.

The BJP leader claimed that people in Telangana have already turned against the Congress for failing to implement the promises.

He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had gone on record that the state government can implement the promises if it wins all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and if the Congress party comes to power at the Centre.

Kishan Reddy said since BJP is sure to form the government at the Centre, the Congress government in Telangana has thrown up its hands.

He taunted the Congress saying just providing women free travel in buses will not solve all the problems.

"Even if the Congress wins 3-4 seats in Telangana, this will be of no use to the state," he said and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi.

Recalling that the Congress had released chargesheets against all BRS MLAs before Assembly elections, he asked why the Congress after coming to power did not file police cases against them.

Kishan Reddy said that both Congress and BRS are the same.

"Both the parties are family parties. Both are corrupt parties and both have betrayed the people of Telangana," he said.