63 Moons Technology Ropes In Top Global Firms For Cybersecurity Foray

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) NextGen tech company 63 moons Technologies Limited said on Wednesday that it has forayed into the cybersecurity segment to target the comprehensive mobile security and digital infrastructure market pan-India.

The company said its cybersecurity verticals are formed in alliance with the world's 10 best cybersecurity firms, from Israel to the USA, which would provide customised protection solutions to counter cyberattacks in the ever-growing digital infrastructure market.

The company said it has partnered with global leading cybersecurity firms, including Blackberry, Resecurity, and Morphisec, to create the best-in-class and comprehensive cybersecurity suite.

"Given the unprecedented scale and viciousness of cyberattacks, cybersecurity is paramount for all individuals, institutions, corporate entities, and countries. We are continuing our legacy of innovation and disruption by entering the cybersecurity arena,'' said 63 moons Mentor and Coach, Jignesh Shah, while addressing the media here.

In line with the Narendra Modi government's commitment to provide national security to the country's digital assets, Shah said 63 moons introduced pathbreaking products and services, enabled through its three verticals - CYBX for every mobile phone, 63 SATS for every enterprise server, and CYBERDOM for every city, every state, and the country.

They are powered by a Centralised Security Operations Nerve Centre and supported by a decentralised franchise network, he added.

“The rollout of CYBX, 63 SATS and CYBERDOME is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safeguard every internet-connected device across India,” said Neehar Pathare, Tech CEO, 63 SATS.

He said CYBX helps every mobile phone user make secure calls with its intuitive Dialer App with a verified number database. It checks WiFi status and associated risks, protects from malicious and unverified inbound messages, identifies potential threats and verifies the safety of each URL link.

It also tracks application network and resource utilization for performance monitoring and provides a dashboard showing the health of all apps.

63 SATS provides customised enterprise solutions for protecting digital infrastructure and state-of-the-art malware protection, anti-Pegasus mobile threat defence, and data air-gapping using galvanic separation.

Pathare said 63 moons is offering a well-knit, pan-India franchise network to capitalise on the digital economy wave that is set to become bigger than the physical economy.

According to an industry estimate, the value of the Indian cybersecurity market is likely to hit Rs 1 lakh crore by 2029, amidst the estimated value of the global cybersecurity market expected to reach Rs 42 lakh crore by 2030.