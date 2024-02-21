(MENAFN- Baystreet) Unleashing AI's Next Frontier Through Enhanced Infrastructure

'Madame Web' Disappoints Over Long Weekend Box OfficeHarmony Biosciences Sinks on FDA NodNational Grid Flat on News of DonationHSBC Slips on Profit Miss Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Wednesday Sell-Off List: SolarEdge, Walgreens and More

Stock markets will punish investors who inadvertently bought any stock without checking the company's problems ahead. They will have losses today from companies like SolarEdge (SEDG) and Walgreens (WBA).

SolarEdge reported revenue crashing down by 64.5% to $316.04 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is just 3.3%. The firm ended Q4 with cash and equivalent holdings of $634.7 million. In Q1, SolarEdge expects non-GAAP gross margin in the negative 3% to positive 1% range. Unfortunately, this includes an ~ 850 basis point in net IRA manufacturing tax credits.

SEDG stock lost 11.6% in after-hours trade. It may have company-specific and product issues. Renewable energy investors may consider First Solar (FSLR) instead.

Last night, S&P Dow Jones announced that Amazon (AMZN) would replace Walgreens Boots (WBA). WBA stock has been a stock to avoid for over a year. Despite replacing its Chief Executive Officer, the new leadership will need at least a few quarters to fix the broken drugstore business.

In retail, Walmart (WMT) will split its shares 3-for-1. This lowers its weight on the DJIA index.

Watch Uber stock today. The index replaces JetBlue (JBLU) with Uber shares on the Dow Jones Transportation Average ('DJTA').

Elsewhere in the auto parts market, beware of BorgWarner (BWA), whose stock is at a 52-week low. The weak electric vehicle market hurt BWA's Q4 results and full-year 2024 guidance. Magna (MGA), Aptiv (APTV), and Autoliv (ALV) are better alternatives.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks