(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Unleashing AI's Next Frontier Through Enhanced Infrastructure
'Madame Web' Disappoints Over Long Weekend Box Office
Harmony Biosciences Sinks on FDA Nod
National Grid Flat on News of Donation
HSBC Slips on Profit Miss Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Baystreet Staf - Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Hedge Funds Sell 'Magnificent Seven' Stocks
An analysis by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS) has found that hedge funds have become net sellers of the so called“Magnificent Seven” technology stocks.
After adding to their positions throughout 2023, the top hedge funds in America have now begun to unwind their positions in popular mega-cap technology companies that include Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA).
The selling in these tech stocks comes even though they continue to outperform the broader market.
Together, the Magnificent Seven stocks have generated an 8% return so far this year versus a 5% gain in the benchmark S&P 500 index.
However, Goldman Sachs notes that hedge fund managers are now concerned about a“violent unwind” in the tech stocks if the market plunges or investor sentiment shifts.
The selling among hedge funds has led Goldman Sachs to place Microsoft on its“Falling Stars” list of stocks that have seen the largest drops in their popularity with hedge funds.
The investment bank also notes that Amazon is the only Magnificent Seven stock that continued to be added to hedge fund portfolios in recent weeks.
Instead, hedge funds are now shifting capital into industrial stocks and the manufacturing sector on the back of strong economic data in the U.S.
Stocks that hedge funds are buying now include industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE) and railway company Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), said Goldman Sachs.
The stock of Goldman Sachs has risen 6% in the last 12 months to trade at $384.52 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN21022024000212011056ID1107881032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.