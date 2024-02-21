(MENAFN- Baystreet) Unleashing AI's Next Frontier Through Enhanced Infrastructure

HSBC Slips on Profit Miss

HSBC's (NYSE:HSBC) full-year 2023 pretax profit missed analysts' estimates on Wednesday, hit by impairment costs linked to the lender's stake in a Chinese bank, sinking its London-listed shares as much as 7%.

Europe's largest bank by assets saw its pre-tax profit climb about 78% to a record $30.3 billion in 2023 from a year ago, according to its statement released Wednesday during the mid-day trading break in Hong Kong.

That missed median estimates of $34.06 billion from analysts tracked by LSEG.

Chief Executive Noel Quinn also announced an additional share buyback of up to $2 billion to be completed ahead of the bank's next quarterly earnings report. HSBC also said it would consider offering a special dividend of 21 cents per share in the first half of 2024 after it completes the sale of its Canada business.

With the highest full-year dividend per share since 2008 and three share buy-backs in 2023 totaling $7 billion, Quinn said the bank returned $19 billion to shareholders last year.

Quinn's remuneration doubled to $10.6 million in 2023 from $5.6 million the year before, boosted in part by variable long-term incentives since his appointment in 2020.

HSBC suffered a“valuation adjustment” of $3 billion on its 19% stake in China's Bank of Communications, Quinn said, adding this is“a technical accounting adjustment” and“not a reflection” on BoComm.

HSBC shares in the U.S. turfed $3.69, or 9%, to $37.17.









