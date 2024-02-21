National Grid Flat on News of Donation

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Unleashing AI's Next Frontier Through Enhanced Infrastructure

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) shares made small gains Wednesday on word the company has announced a $20,000 corporate donation to support an employee-led fundraising campaign to support the Boonville, New York community.

Crews working on the southern section of the Smart Path Connect transmission corridor in Lewis and Oneida counties, a National Grid project, have used Boonville as their base of operation during construction. The contractor employees embarked on a grassroots fundraising campaign at the holidays to make a positive impact on the Boonville community and many of their firms provided matching donations to support their effort.

National Grid added a corporate contribution to bring the total donation to more than $35,000.

Contracted firms working on Smart Path Connect include Agile Sourcing Partners, Burns & McDonnell, C.T. Male Associates, O'Connell Electric Co. Inc. of Syracuse, Supreme Industries, Three Phase Line Construction Inc., and Tri-State Drilling.

"Smart Path Connect is one of the largest transmission projects in our state's history," said company official Mark Harbaugh. "While it's an important and transformative project, we felt there was something more we could do to thank the Boonville community for welcoming these teams into their village and their lives during construction."

National Grid's donation will be earmarked for two projects: renovations at Boonville's Erwin Park and support services from Matthew's Place, a nonprofit in the Oneida county village.

NGG shares acquired a dime to $66.82.









