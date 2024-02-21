Qatar, US Discuss Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdurrahman Al-Thani discussed Wednesday latest regional developments, especially in Gaza, with a US Congress delegation. A foreign ministry statement said both sides reviewed strong strategical bonds between Qatar and the United Stated, as well as discussing ways of enhancing and developing bilateral relations, in addition to efforts of stabilizing the middle East region, especially in the Gaza Strip. (end) sss

