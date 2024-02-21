Building Of Türkiye-Azerbaijan University To Be Located In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Türkiye-Azerbaijan University will be located in Baku,
advisor to the Minister of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Nijat Mammadli told journalists, Azernews reports.
According to him, the point is not the classic university model
here.
"A joint teaching process will be established in the university.
The joint teaching process will be conducted by teachers from
Turkey and Azerbaijan. The medium of instruction will initially be
Turkish and English."
The memorandum on the establishment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani
University was signed on February 19, as part of the visit of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Ankara. The document was
signed by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and
the Council of Higher Education of the Republic of Türkiye.
