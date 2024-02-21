Azerbaijan, UK Mull Cooperation Over COP

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Cooperation matters related to COP29 were discussed during the
meeting held in the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan with the
Director of the International Climate Change Department for Energy
Security, and Net Zero of the United Kingdom, Matt Toombs, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
According to the information, the Deputy Minister of Economy of
Azerbaijan, Sahib Mammadov, has met with the Director of the
International Climate Change Department for Energy Security and Net
Zero of the United Kingdom, Matt Toombs.
The Deputy Minister emphasised that the economic relations
between Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom of Great Britain, and
Northern Ireland are developing within the rising line. It was
noted that the year 2024 being declared "a year of solidarity for a
green world” in Azerbaijan at the order of Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev is an indication that Azerbaijan attaches importance
to solving global problems, in addition to stimulating initiatives
in the direction of the transition to a green economy. Large
projects are being implemented to efficiently use renewable energy
sources in accordance with the national priority of turning
Azerbaijan into a country of clean environment and green growth.
Besides that, the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the
autonomous republic of Nakhchivan were declared“green energy
zones,” and works are underway in this direction.
It was noted that the COP29, which is going to be chaired by
Azerbaijan, might serve as an important platform for promotion of
the 18th National Sustainable Development Goal project in the
international community regarding demining activities proposed by
the head of state, Ilham Aliyev, in addition to the issues of
climate change and energy security.
Matt Toombs expressed that the United Kingdom is ready to share
its experiences regarding COP, as he emphasised that the measures
implemented in the direction of promoting green energy and reducing
the effects of global climate change in Azerbaijan are highly
appreciated.
The parties discussed cooperation matters within the framework
of COP29 at the meeting.
