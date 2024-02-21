Azerbaijan, UK Mull Cooperation Over COP

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Cooperation matters related to COP29 were discussed during the meeting held in the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan with the Director of the International Climate Change Department for Energy Security, and Net Zero of the United Kingdom, Matt Toombs, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that the economic relations between Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom of Great Britain, and Northern Ireland are developing within the rising line. It was noted that the year 2024 being declared "a year of solidarity for a green world” in Azerbaijan at the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is an indication that Azerbaijan attaches importance to solving global problems, in addition to stimulating initiatives in the direction of the transition to a green economy. Large projects are being implemented to efficiently use renewable energy sources in accordance with the national priority of turning Azerbaijan into a country of clean environment and green growth. Besides that, the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the autonomous republic of Nakhchivan were declared“green energy zones,” and works are underway in this direction.

It was noted that the COP29, which is going to be chaired by Azerbaijan, might serve as an important platform for promotion of the 18th National Sustainable Development Goal project in the international community regarding demining activities proposed by the head of state, Ilham Aliyev, in addition to the issues of climate change and energy security.

Matt Toombs expressed that the United Kingdom is ready to share its experiences regarding COP, as he emphasised that the measures implemented in the direction of promoting green energy and reducing the effects of global climate change in Azerbaijan are highly appreciated.

The parties discussed cooperation matters within the framework of COP29 at the meeting.