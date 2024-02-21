Ihnat Explains Why Ukrainian Drones Reach Moscow

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is impossible to cover the entire territory of Russia with air defense systems, which is why Ukrainian drones reach Moscow.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat.

"It is impossible to cover the whole of Russia, there are not enough means to densely cover such a territory with air defense. That's why the enemy uses it in areas it considers threatening. And, of course, they move air defense systems from other regions where they are not needed and strengthen the border areas with Ukraine," Ihnat said.

He also noted that Russia is primarily concentrating air defense systems on the contact line.

"Without air defense, it will be very difficult for Russian troops because they may be subject to air attacks, including by our aviation. That's why they will cover the front line - it's clear. They will also cover Crimea. In other cities, too, where something does reach them, they have means of cover. But, as they say, there is no air defense in the 'fields'," added the spokesman.

According to Ihnat, when launching strikes in Ukraine, Russia is laying routes where there is not enough air defense. But the Russians have the same situation, so Ukrainian drones also form their routes and reach different regions of the Russian Federation.

As reported, according to Bloomberg, in the last week of January, the rate of oil refining in Russia fell to the lowest level in two months due to the vulnerability of Russian refineries to Ukrainian UAV attacks.