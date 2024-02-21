Mykolaiv Development Agency Raises ₴305 Million From Donors For Reconstruction Last Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year, the Mykolaiv Development Agency municipal institution raised UAH 305 million in donor funds for the city's restoration.

This became known during a briefing at the Media Base hub dedicated to the tasks of the newly created Mykolaiv Recovery and Development Office, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"In 2023, the Mykolaiv Development Agency managed to attract UAH 305 million of donor funds from our international partners for the restoration of the city. This year, our experts also continue to work in this direction," said Viktor Sikalenko, Head of the Agency.

According to him, the Mykolaiv Recovery and Development Office has now been opened on the Agency's premises. It employs a number of experts in various areas of the city's life. They help businesses, institutions, and organizations in the city to attract donor funds for energy efficiency projects, restoration of critical and social infrastructure, small and medium-sized business development, green transition, reintegration of IDPs and veterans, youth policy development, administrative services, etc.

"The Mykolaiv City Council, together with the Danish government and the United Nations Development Program, decided to create a Recovery Office, where experts in various fields will work and help the community with professional development, project management, English language learning, etc. We have been tasked with developing an appropriate action plan, and we are working on it," said Sikalenko.

He also noted that in the four months of the Recovery Office's operation, 12 projects have been implemented to improve the city's life, and experts are working on 13 more. It is planned that there will be 17 experts from various fields.

As reported, the Office of the Danish Embassy in Ukraine was opened in Mykolaiv. This is the first successful project where a European state takes care of a special relationship with a Ukrainian region that has suffered significant damage from a full-scale invasion.