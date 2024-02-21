Polish Foreign Ministry Responds To Anti-Ukrainian Slogans At Farmers' Protests

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The appearance of anti-Ukrainian slogans at farmers' protests harms the interests of Poland, compromises the organizers of the strike, and may indicate attempts by radicals who may be under the influence of Russia to establish control over the protest.

This is stated in a statement by the Polish Foreign Ministry, Ukrinform reported.

As noted, the Polish Foreign Ministry took the appearance of anti-Ukrainian slogans and slogans glorifying Putin and the war he is waging (against Ukraine - ed.) during the recent farmers' protests with "maximum concern."

As noted, such actions look bad for Poland, which was the first to help the attacked Ukraine, and for the Poles who accepted Ukrainian refugees.

"It is important that they also discredit the protest organizers themselves. We believe that this is an attempt to hijack the farmers' protest movement by extreme and irresponsible groups that may be under the influence of Russian agents," the Polish Foreign Ministry emphasizes.

farmers block railroad near border, dump Ukrainian grain on track

The ministry called on the organizers of the protests "for the sake of the country's interests and the chances of realizing their demands, which are largely reasonable, to identify and remove from their movement the few initiators of such and similar actions."

As noted, the current situation of Polish farmers is a consequence of Vladimir Putin's aggression against Ukraine and the destabilization of the global economy, and not because Ukrainians are defending themselves against aggression.

As reported earlier, the police and prosecutors in Poland have launched an investigation into the appearance of a poster calling on Putin to restore order in Poland's relations with Ukraine and the EU at a farmers' protest in Poland.