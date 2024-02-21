Future Electronics Celebrated Valentine's Day 2024 With Montreal Employees

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, celebrated Valentine's Day with employees at the Company's Montreal Headquarters.



Each year, Future Electronics surprises employees with a Valentine's Day treat. This year, on February 14th, employees at the Montreal office were invited to the cafeteria for fresh cannolis. The cannolis came from Non Solo Pane, a beloved Italian bakery in Dorval, Quebec.



This event served as a great opportunity for team members to take a break, chat with colleagues, and enjoy a delicious Valentineï¿1⁄2s celebratory snack.



Future Electronics believes that the companyï¿1⁄2s employees are their greatest asset. The Company organizes exciting events like this throughout the year as a way to show their appreciation for the teamï¿1⁄2s hard work.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the companyï¿1⁄2s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 mission is always to Delight the Customerï¿1⁄2. For more information visit



