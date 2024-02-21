Russian Amb. Congratulates Kuwait On Nat'l Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Russian Ambassador to the country Vladimir Zheltov offered heartfelt congratulation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti nation on the 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day.

Zheltov told KUNA Wednesday that bilateral relations were established in 1963, shortly after Kuwait gained independence, and that despite geopolitical atmosphere at that time, Kuwait was the first Gulf State to establish diplomatic relations with the former Soviet Union, adding that Russia stood by Kuwait during the tragic events in 1990-1991.

Bilateral relations are moving towards development in various fields, as both countries share common interests, he added, including the desire to boost political dialogue and economic and humanitarian cooperation.

Zheltov described the annual February celebrations as a wonderful tradition, and wished Kuwait and its people continued progress and prosperity. (end)

