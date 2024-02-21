ICJ Set To Hear Kuwait's Plea On Israeli Practices Thurs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is set to deliver a plea before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the legal ramifications of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The plea will be given before the United Nations' top court by Kuwait's Ambassador to The Hague Ali Al-Thefeeri, its permanent representative to the UN Tariq Al-Banay and Assistant Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs and Minister Plenipotentiary Tahani Al-Nasser, according to a ministry statement on Wednesday.

Kuwait had previously submitted a "written plea" to the ICJ as part of global efforts to back the "rights of the Palestinian people," added the statement, underlining the measure as a testament to Kuwait's "unflinching stance" towards Palestinian statehood rights. (end)

nma









MENAFN21022024000071011013ID1107880989