Kuwait Embassy In The Hague Celebrate Nat'l Days


2/21/2024 10:05:24 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) THE HAGUE, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's embassy in The Hague launched a symbolic slogan to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations with the Netherlands, dating back to 1963.
The slogan contained symbols of technological and architectural renaissance of both countries and some aspects of development and civilization.
Ambassador Ali Al-Thefeeri spoke of the significant bilateral relation and means to strengthening them on various levels.
On his part, Dutch diplomat and Ambassador at large Aldrik Gierveld congratulated Kuwait on the National and Liberation Days, expressing his country's appreciation to Kuwait's humanitarian record. (end)
