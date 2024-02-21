Egyptian Pres. Congratulates Kuwait On Nat'l Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi congratulated on Wednesday the Kuwaiti leadership and people on the 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day.

The statement was conveyed by Secretary of the Egyptian Presidency Abdulaziz Al-Sharif on behalf of President Al-Sisi during the Kuwaiti embassy's celebrations.

He was received during the occasion by Ambassador to Egypt Ghanim Al-Ghanim.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Sharif affirmed that his participation reflected his country's keenness on bolstering the deeply-rooted ties between the two Arab countries.

On his part, Kuwait's Permanent Representative in the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, extended congratulations to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the National and Liberation Days. These Days are dear to the heart of every Kuwaiti, he told reporters.

Ambassador Al-Mutairi also extended his congratulations to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and to the Kuwaiti people, noting that such celebrations embodied the greatest values of national affiliation and supported the goals of the political leadership to enhance the status of Kuwait, maintain its security and stability, and advance its development in various fields.

On that, he recalled the stances and legacy of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in strengthening the unity of Kuwait.

He also pointed out that Kuwait distinguished relations with Arab countries had contributed to strengthening cooperation and promoting joint Arab action. (end)

asm









MENAFN21022024000071011013ID1107880987