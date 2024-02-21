DM Receives UK Mideast Defense Senior Advisor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah received UK Defense Senior Advisor for the Middle East Air Marshal Martin Sampson on Wednesday, accompanied by new Middle East Advisor Admiral Edward Ahlgren.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Sheikh Fahad Al-Youssef hailed historic Kuwaiti-British relations, hoping for further cooperation on all levels between the two countries.

During the reception, the two sides discussed topics of mutual interest and joint action, especially in the defense field. They also discussed recent regional and international developments, the statement noted.

The meeting was attended by Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah, UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis and senior ministry officials, as well as the British military attache. (end)

