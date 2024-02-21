OIC Regrets Security Council's Failure To Adopt Gaza Draft Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Wednesday the failure of the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, OIC expressed deep regret that the US vetoed on Tuesday the draft resolution, which was submitted by Algeria.

This reflects negatively on the Security Council and their role in maintaining international peace and security, protection of civilians and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to the statement.

The OIC renewed call on the international community, particularly the Security Council, to shoulder its responsibilities to stop the brutal Israeli military aggression on Gaza and to take urgent measures to stop the genocide against the Palestinians. (end)

