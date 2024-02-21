Hawari, Boughali Talk Jordanian-Algerian Health Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) - Minister of Health, Dr. Firas Hawari, on Wednesday received Algerian People's National Assembly Speaker Ibrahim Boughali, and the accompanying delegation.During the meeting, Hawari lauded "historic" bilateral relations, referring to His Majesty King Abdullah's visit II to Algeria in December 2022 at invitation of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the two leaders' fruitful discussions.Hawari also stressed that the visit provided a "new" start for Jordanian-Algerian relations in various fields, aimed to enhance economic and investment cooperation, tourism and agriculture exchange, and collaboration in in the fields of energy, worker training and expertise transfer in technical and vocational education and health capability development.Hawari also spoke about the visit of the Jordanian ministerial team to Algeria to follow up and conclude research into cooperation files discussed at the summit meeting that brought together His Majesty and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to serve the two countries' peoples.Additionally, Hawari noted Jordan's Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Khasawneh welcomed revival of the two countries' medical tourism, which would facilitate treatment of Algerian patients in Jordanian hospitals.Hawari pointed to the "successful" experience of Jordanian pharmaceutical companies that established investments in Algeria and necessity of building on this process.A Jordanian delegation, headed by Secretary-General of Ministry of Health for Primary Health Care, is scheduled to visit Algeria soon to complete the final procedures related to treatment of Algerian patients in Jordanian hospitals, Hawari announced.For his part, Boughali said bilateral relations are longstanding, adding that the King's visit to Algeria and talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune gave a "strong" push to ties.Boughali noted visit to Jordan aims to strengthen relations, and activate mutual agreements in various fields.