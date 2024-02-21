Indian Navy Provides Medical Assistance To Iranian Fishing Vessel

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Indian Navy deployed in the Gulf of Aden rendered medical assistance to an Iranian fishing vessel (FV) with 18 Pakistani crew members on board, an official said on Wednesday.

Responding swiftly to an alert of a medical emergency by FV Al Arifi, carrying 18 Pakistani crew, the INS Shivalik Mission provided specialist medical advise and critical medicines to the distressed crew, the official said.

INS Shivalik is deployed in the region in consonance with Indian Navy's mandate of Maritime Security Operations under the broader ambit of the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Earlier this year, the Navy also responded swiftly against the hijacking attempts in the Arabian Sea.

In January the Indian Navy thwarted the hijacking of Sri Lankan fishing vessel. The operation was successfully carried out in collaboration with Seychelles Defence Forces and Sri Lanka Navy. The joint team rescued the hijacked vessel.