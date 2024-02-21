With Over 250 Local And International Exhibitors, Agriteq Opens At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah opened the activities of the eleventh edition of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition 2024 on Wednesday morning, February 21, 2024.

The Cultural Zone at the Expo 2023 Doha will see participation of 259 local and international exhibitors, including 106 local farms, 30 honey exhibitors and 40 date producers.

The opening was attended by HE Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al-Ghanim, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, HE Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Culture, HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki AlSubaie, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, HE Maryam bin Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Minister of Social Development and Family, HE Dr Hamda bint Hassan Al-Sulaiti, Vice President of the Shura Council, HE Mohammed bin Ali Al-Athba, Chairman of the Central Municipal Council, HE Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji, President of Qatar Tourism.

The opening was also attended by a number of Their Excellencies ambassadors accredited to the State of Qatar, a number of senior officials from government institutions and agencies in the country, and a number of officials from regional and international agricultural organizations.

The event will run until February 27, 2024 and aims to support local farmers and agricultural products.