Jordanian Field Hospital 'Gaza 77' Continues Medical Services To Gaza People

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) - Crews of Jordanian Field Hospital, Gaza/77, continued to provide humanitarian, medical and therapeutic services to families in the Gaza Strip to alleviate their suffering as a result of Israel's continuing war against the coastal enclave.In a statement Wednesday, the hospital commander said Gaza/77 has dealt with 9,546 patients since beginning of its operations until Wednesday, adding that 1,157 major and minor surgeries were performed during this period.He also noted a total of 16,769 patients visited the hospital and received treatment since the beginning of the war on Gaza until today, including emergency and prescription patients, while other Gazans were admitted to perform various surgical operations.Meanwhile, the hospital director said its medical teams are carrying out their duties to the "fullest" extent, in implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives to sustain work of the field hospital in light of the current circumstances facing Gaza people.The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) affirmed continued efforts to provide all forms of support to Gaza people, back its health sector and provide the necessary medical supplies to provide treatment services for Gaza's sick, wounded and injured people.Since beginning of the war, the JAF, in coordination with Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, sent 42 aircraft via an air bridge carried out by Royal Jordanian Air Force fleet to Al-Arish International Airport.Additionally, JAF dispatched 295 trucks and carried out 11 airdrops so far, in partnership and coordination with a number of Arab and friendly countries and humanitarian organizations.