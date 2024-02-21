Russia Deploys Three Ships To Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are three Russian ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, no missile carriers.
The Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The situation at sea remains moderately calm. There are three ships on combat duty in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov," the statement said.
The missile carriers were brought back to their basing points.
As reported, as of February 21 at 7:00 a.m., Russia had one ship on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas, and no missile carriers.
