Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


2/21/2024 9:15:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Let. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On my own behalf and that of the Sudanese people, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as President for a new term. I wish you all success in achieving the aspirations and hopes of your friendly people.

I seize this opportunity to express my deepest appreciation for the existing relations between our two countries, reiterating my firm keenness to work with the Republic of Azerbaijan to develop our bilateral relations in various fields.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Let. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan"

