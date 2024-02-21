Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Let. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman, President of the
Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan has sent
a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
On my own behalf and that of the Sudanese people, I am pleased
to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations on your
re-election as President for a new term. I wish you all success in
achieving the aspirations and hopes of your friendly people.
I seize this opportunity to express my deepest appreciation for
the existing relations between our two countries, reiterating my
firm keenness to work with the Republic of Azerbaijan to develop
our bilateral relations in various fields.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Let. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman
President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the
Republic of the Sudan"
