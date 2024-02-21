               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Appoints Head Of Sadarak District Executive Authority - Decree


2/21/2024 9:15:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Naim Jahidzada has been appointed as head of the Executive Authority of the Sadarak district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

The relevant decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

"Acting by Article 141 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

To appoint Naim Jahidzada as Head of the Executive Authority of Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the decree reads.

