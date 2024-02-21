Azerbaijan Appoints Head Of Sadarak District Executive Authority - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Naim Jahidzada has been appointed as head of the Executive
Authority of the Sadarak district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.
The relevant decree was signed by the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
"Acting by Article 141 of the Constitution of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:
To appoint Naim Jahidzada as Head of the Executive Authority of
Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the decree
reads.
MENAFN21022024000195011045ID1107880768
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.