President Of Montenegro Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro, has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
Allow me, on behalf of the citizens of Montenegro and in my own
name, to extend sincere congratulations on the victory in the
recent presidential elections, with best wishes for the continued
progress of your country and the prosperity of its citizens.
I am convinced that we will continue to improve our friendly and
substantive relations in mutual interest, both within the
bilateral, regional, and global frameworks. I am ready to make a
personal contribution to intensifying communication and
strengthening cooperation, primarily in the fields of economy,
tourism, and energy.
I look forward to your country's continued success with the hope
that we will continue to build the best possible relations.
Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and
cordial greetings.
Jakov Milatović
President of Montenegro"
