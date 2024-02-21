               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of Montenegro Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


2/21/2024 9:15:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Allow me, on behalf of the citizens of Montenegro and in my own name, to extend sincere congratulations on the victory in the recent presidential elections, with best wishes for the continued progress of your country and the prosperity of its citizens.

I am convinced that we will continue to improve our friendly and substantive relations in mutual interest, both within the bilateral, regional, and global frameworks. I am ready to make a personal contribution to intensifying communication and strengthening cooperation, primarily in the fields of economy, tourism, and energy.

I look forward to your country's continued success with the hope that we will continue to build the best possible relations.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and cordial greetings.

Jakov Milatović

President of Montenegro"

