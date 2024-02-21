Qatari Cabinet Commends Results Of Talks With Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Qatar's cabinet commended Wednesday Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's talks with His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The talks took place during His Highness' official state visit to Qatar yesterday, Tuesday, underscoring strong ties between the two countries.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported the cabinet's said the visit of His Highness the Amir was marked by friendly discussions and ended in a joint statement, reflecting a common desire to strengthen ties between the two nations and bolstering regional security and stability. (end)

sss









MENAFN21022024000071011013ID1107880717