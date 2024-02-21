Turkiye Conducts Maiden Flights Of Homegrown Fighter Jets

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Turkish Directorate of Communications of the Presidential Office said Wednesday that the country became one of five in the world to manufacture Fifth Generation fighter jets.

The fighter jet named (KAAN) counts as significant tech project in Turkiye, and today was the first and successful maiden test flight, the Directorate posted on X, emphasizing its importance on reinforcing Turkish Air Force. (end)

