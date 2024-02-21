Fine Hygienic Holding Sponsors the Jordan Medical Leadership in Peace and War Conference

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – 21 February, 2024) — Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, recently demonstrated its commitment to promoting health and wellness by sponsoring the Jordan Medical Leadership in Peace and War conference. The event, held under the patronage of HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein, brought together professionals from the medical industry to discuss the accomplishments and challenges faced by the Jordanian medical sector.

The two-day conference covered a wide range of essential topics, including medical tourism, the future of medical education in Jordan, pharmaceutical security, injuries in war and disasters, and the psychological and physical effects of war-related injuries.

At the conference, FHH enthusiastically presented its well-known product line featuring Fine Baby and Fine Care. The Fine Care line is specifically designed for adults and stands out as the only patented adult diaper with DermaPro™7 technology in the core. It caters to both women and men, providing protection against irritation. This makes it an ideal choice for users seeking comfort and reliability. On the other hand, Fine Baby products utilize various technologies to provide distinctive features in their diapers for newborns up to junior sizes and are the only diapers in the world endorsed by the Medical Wellness Association, the recognized international leader for medical wellness professionals, best practices, programs, and research. Both lines are manufactured with utmost care to meet the highest standards and ensure utmost solace and wellness for all users.

It is worth mentioning that FHH was the first company to introduce adult diapers in Jordan, effectively addressing a critical market need.







