Emphasize your individuality with a branded Porsche cover from Porsche Center Taganka

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Porsche Center Taganka, part of the AVTODOM Group, offers an original solution for storing cars - a bright branded Porsche case. Individual tailoring of a colorful accessory for car storage is available to customers of the dealership in addition to purchasing a ready-made cover.



Storing a car in a parking lot or garage does not eliminate the negative impact of the environment. Dust can settle on the paintwork and moisture can accumulate.



Car covers with the logo are presented at Porsche Center Taganka. The dealership offers Porsche owners the opportunity to completely customize the cover to suit the individual taste of the owner. It will be tailored exactly to the dimensions of the car. It will be made of breathable, antistatic and dirt-repellent material.



This cover protects the car from dust, dirt and moisture and from light damage to the body by foreign objects and strong solar radiation. Dealership specialists warn that you should not use the case while charging the car. You must inform the manager of the Porsche Center Taganka VIN number and wishes of the color design of the cover to place an order.



“It is important to take care of the safety of your car on the eve of the holidays. We are pleased to offer our customers storage cases with the Porsche logo and crest, tailored to the exact size of the specific model. Such an irreplaceable, stylish and practical accessory can be an excellent holiday gift. Our customers can order a tailor-made cover taking into account individual wishes to make it truly unique and inimitable”, - Maxim Koptikov, Director of After-Sales Service at Porsche Center Taganka, commented.



