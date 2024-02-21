Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC Funding Application For U.S. DOD Defense Production Act Title III Monies Rejected

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC "CADDO"

Regrets to Announce the Rejection of a Whitepaper Funding Application for DOD Defense Production Act Title III Monies

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent development, CADDO

received notification that its funding application for Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III monies and contracts has been rejected by the Department of Defense's (DOD) administrative agent- the U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL). The application sought critical financial, strategic, and tactical support to enhance our U.S. small business owned and operated industrial manufacturing capabilities that contribute to national defense and security.

Background

CADDO Manufacturing Plant Rendering

CADDO Solar Array Rendering

The DPA Title III stated program aims are to strengthen the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base by providing financial, strategic, and tactical assistance to U.S. owned and operated small companies engaged in essential military related production and technology development. These funds and vendor contracts play a crucial role in building, maintaining, and expanding domestic capabilities vital for our national defense and security. The specific stated DPA program targeted dollar goal for U.S. small manufacturing is $25 million dollars – the same size as the planned CADDO Manufacturing facilities including its Solar Farm.

CADDO's DPA Title III Expansion of Domestic Production Capability and Capacity Proposal

Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC

submitted a comprehensive proposal outlining its strategic and tactical essential military strengths and plans per DPA III submission parameters meeting all of the program's funding requirements to include:



Enhance production and distribution of high-quality spring, artesian and mineral drinking water in bottles and bulk to meet defense requirements of a resource essential to national defense (as well as other government agencies closely associated to national security such as FEMA and the EPA).

Caddo's source water is derived and drawn from underground aquifers giving it natural protection from contamination versus surface water sources that have no contamination protection. Invest in advanced manufacturing technologies. (CADDO's self-sustaining approach to manufacturing which includes its own Solar Farm electric power generation is by DOD definition considered an "Advanced Manufacturing" operation.)



Bridge the gap between research and commercial applications. Robotics use in water bottling manufacturing processes is a perfect application.

Accelerate the transition of cutting-edge technologies to defense applications. Solar power generation for critical manufacturing is a much-needed transition of solar technology for U.S. national defense and security. Purchases, purchase commitments by the military (and/or FEMA) of CADDO's waters are the most cost effective, expedient, and practical alternative method for meeting its needs.



Develop and deploy emerging technologies critical for national security. CADDO adding privately owned solar power generated electricity to the public sector electric grid is still in its infancy but vital to our domestic national security. There are many new solar related patents yet to be developed using real world manufacturing power applications.

Foster innovation and collaboration across industries. CADDO's extremely high-quality water's characteristics are backed by medical research for promoting overall good health, performance, and longevity. Therefore, its water sets up as an excellent base water for the development of human health and performance functional beverages.

Rejection Rationale

While CADDO remains committed to its mission, the DOD's DPA Title III agent at the U.S. AFRL cited only one reason for rejecting the Company's application – " they didn't see the need for our project" !

Barry Davidson, the CEO/Founder of CADDO had this to say about the U.S. AFRL rejection – "We were shocked with their rejection rationale! My initial reaction was that the U.S. Air Force Research Lab had not done their underwriting homework on our submission. Good drinking water is both militarily strategic and tactical and was cited as such in Sun Tzu's renowned military strategy/tactics book "The Art of War". Although the book was written some 2,500 years ago, its writings remain sound military strategic and tactical logic today. In fact, as a perfect example, Ukraine rebuilt a water bottling facility under Marshall Law that was destroyed by the Russians early on in their war. Today, Ukraine is now the number 1 importer of drinking water in the world. Drinking water is also the number 1 item on FEMA's list of disaster relief essentials. Furthermore, the best spring, artesian and mineral bottled waters on the market in the U.S. today have foreign ownership roots or sourcing locations. Those foreign countries roots/sourcing locations include Norway, France, Canada, Japan, Italy, and FIJI to name a few. Americans are getting smarter about the water they drink. The latest U.S. bottled water consumption figures for 2022 totaled some 16 million gallons with annual consumption growing at 500-700 thousand gallons per year. In fact, the single serve bottled water container market is growing at over 10% per year. Significantly the majority of the water produced/consumed in bottles today is simply filtered tap water sourced from lakes and rivers with no contamination protection."

CADDO submitted a DPA III "reconsideration letter" to the Commanding General of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory but did not get a response. Title 10 of the U.S. Armed Forces Code provides for the U.S. Army as its sustainment agent. Barry went on to say "You would think the Air Force Research Lab would consult with U.S. Army regarding our proposal. My guess is that they didn't."

Moving Forward

CADDO remains resilient and dedicated to advancing critical resource capabilities. It will continue to explore alternative funding sources, collaborate with industry partners, and continue its commitment to national defense and security as a U.S. patriot.



About Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC:

CADDO is an eco-friendly start-up company in the bottled water industry company committed to excellence in sourcing quality, sustainable all-natural spring, artesian and mineral drinking water. Its water tastes good and is good for you. Our mission is to bring about needed Water Change Education and set a New Standard for Premium Bottled Drinking Water in the World!

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors. Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC disclaims any obligation to update these statements.

Distribution Statement

Distribution Statement A: Approved for public release. Distribution is unlimited.

Note to Editors: Please feel free to use the information provided above. For additional details or to schedule an interview, contact Barry Davidson, CEO/Founder, at 214-532-2944 or [email protected] .



