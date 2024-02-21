Qualia NAD+ Shown In Preliminary Clinical Study To Increase NAD+ By 85%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Study Result Could Position Qualia NAD+ As Popular Choice For People Seeking To Age Better

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decades of research reveal that maintaining high NAD+ levels significantly supports the body's ability to age well.

Neurohacker Collective's new supplement, Qualia NAD+ , demonstrated an 85% increase in NAD+ levels in a preliminary clinical study.*†

What Is NAD+?

Qualia NAD+ has been shown in a preliminary clinical study to increase NAD+ by 85%.*† Helping combat the aging process.

Neurohacker Collective's new supplement, Qualia NAD+, demonstrated an 85% increase in NAD+ levels in a preliminary clinical study.*† Qualia NAD+ stands out by combining three NAD+ precursors and a variety of complementary ingredients, a rare and comprehensive approach to enhance NAD+ production for healthy aging.

NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is a crucial molecule in all living cells, impacting energy metabolism, DNA repair, cell aging, and gene expression. However, its levels decline by about 50% from age 20 to 50, contributing to accelerated aging symptoms.

There are several compounds known as NAD+ precursors , such as niacin, niacinamide , and Niagen® (also known as NR), which our bodies can readily convert into NAD+. Notably, Niagen NR, created by Neurohacker's business partner and the global authority on NAD+ research,ChromaDex, is an incredibly efficient, high-quality precursor, able to cross the cell membrane directly. Additionally, there are many other ingredients in Qualia NAD+ that support different aspects of NAD+ production, such as trans-resveratrol and magnesium.

Qualia NAD+'s Unique Approach:

It's rare for an NAD+ supplement to combine three NAD+ precursors, let alone a wide variety of other complementary ingredients shown to aid the NAD+ production process. This level of comprehensivity towards NAD+ production is the defining characteristic of Qualia NAD+ .

The eye-catching results of Qualia NAD+'s preliminary clinical study suggests that comprehensive support for NAD+ production may be crucial for achieving such outcomes. (Full Preliminary Qualia NAD+ study results )

"An 85% increase in NAD+ is a significant result for this preliminary clinical study,"†

states NeurohackerCEO James Schmachtenberger.

"Our science team has poured extraordinary effort into researching exactly what the human body needs to maximize NAD+ production."

Qualia NAD+ became available in autumn of 2023 on neurohacker , through select global retailers, and for health practitioners at Emerson Ecologics .

"Our medical partners are seeking to help their patients extend their prime years for as long as possible,"†

adds Schmachtenberger "Qualia NAD+ helps support a clear biological centerpiece to aging well."

*Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements are not intended as general medical advice. This product is not a replacement for prescription medication. Please consult your physician before taking any dietary supplements. This ad represents the personal experience and opinions of the author, and is not a guarantee, promise, or reflection of other users' results.

†Disclaimer: This review represents the personal experience and opinions of the author, and is not a guarantee, promise, or reflection of other users' results.



About Neurohacker Collective:

Neurohacker Collective was established in 2015 to enhance the quality of life through cutting-edge well-being formulations. Their science team emphasizes the principles of naturopathy and has pioneered formulation techniques using complex systems science, which recognizes the body's inherent self-regulation capacity as a key factor in addressing various health issues. Initially, they focused on developing brain health and mental performance supplements, including their flagship product Qualia Mind. Over time, they have expanded their product range to include formulations for sleep, longevity, skin, and energy, with ongoing efforts to develop and expand their product line.

SOURCE Neurohacker Collective