American College Of Education Welcomes Mike Rickart As SVP Of Education Solutions, Nursing & Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rickart's proven experience within higher education will grow strategic partnerships in nursing and healthcare



INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® (ACE ) announces the appointment of Mike Rickart to its leadership team as Senior Vice President of Education Solutions, Nursing & Healthcare. With a rich background in higher education administration, Rickart is poised to make a significant impact on ACE's strategic initiatives.

With over 15 years of experience, Rickart brings a wealth of knowledge and connections within higher education. Previously, he served as the VP of Partner Engagement for American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University, leading a 25-member team focused on servicing partnerships. His proven track record of driving enrollment growth and enhancing academic programs align with ACE's commitment to excellence.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mike to our team," ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson said. "His forward-thinking approach and dedication to excellence make him an invaluable addition as we continue to grow our nursing and healthcare verticals."

Raised by a community of educators and nurses, Rickart is passionate about the mission to serve those who serve. He believes that providing affordable degree pathways for both nurses and healthcare professionals directly impacts patient outcomes and can alleviate the workforce challenges these industries are experiencing.

"I am honored to join ACE and excited to contribute to its continued success," Rickart added. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to elevate our impact and drive meaningful growth."

In his new role, Rickart will spearhead efforts to cultivate strategic relationships in the nursing and healthcare space and develop tailored solutions to support ACE's expansion. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, he will play a pivotal role in propelling ACE forward in its mission to provide exceptional and accessible educational opportunities for working professionals.

