Atlantic Management Company Represents Sign Design On Its Acquisition Of Signs & Sites

- Ron Ferrigno, General ManagerPORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sign Design, Inc. (Sign Design) announced that it has acquired Signs & Sites, Inc (Signs & Sites). This marks a successful end to an initiative led by Atlantic Management Company to assist Sign Design in navigating the purchase and facilitating the closing.The acquisition of Signs & Sites will significantly strengthen Sign Design's presence in the sign industry, and enhances its capabilities throughout Massachusetts and broader New England. This move aligns with Sign Design's growth objectives, leveraging Signs & Sites' established presence and expertise to bolster its service offerings. The acquisition synergizes the strengths of both entities, positioning Sign Design to reinforce its status as a leading provider of signage solutions.Founded in 1988, Sign Design is a leading manufacturer of custom signs for the New England market. Its experienced team of professionals offers a wide range of in-house services to customers, including consultation, design, fabrication, permitting, installation, and service of signage. Sign Design remains on the cutting edge of manufacturing, operating from a state-of-the-art 30,000 square foot facility in Brockton, MA capable of achieving each client's unique signage needs.Signs & Sites, based in Seekonk, MA, offers custom sign products to assist each business in achieving their creative sign vision. Signs and Sites produces top quality signs, customer banners, vehicle lettering, and more."I consider Atlantic Management to be a valued partner in business for Sign Design, Inc. As an employee-owned company acquiring another business, we appreciate Atlantic Management's expertise and guidance to help navigate the purchase and facilitate the deal closing smoothly,” said Ron Ferrigno of Sign Design."We are delighted to have assisted Sign Design through this strategic acquisition of Signs & Sites. This transaction is a testament to the dedication of both companies to growth and excellence within the sign manufacturing industry. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the combined forces of the two companies achieve success in the coming years." commented Cory Melnick of Atlantic Management Company, who served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sign Design for this acquisition. Atlantic Management Company, a leading middle-market financial and transaction advisory firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in this acquisition for Sign Design.About Atlantic Management CompanyAtlantic Management Company ( ) is a Portsmouth, NH based financial and transaction advisory firm that provides merger and acquisition, business valuation, and ESOP services for privately owned middle market companies. Our 56-year company history is reflected in our experienced professional staff and diverse client list, which includes virtually every industry from manufacturing to emerging high-tech disciplines, as well as retail, wholesale and business services.

